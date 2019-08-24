AUBURN | Auburn will field a veteran defense, expected to be one of the nation’s best led by an experienced and talented defensive line.

But there are still opportunities for true freshmen to step in and be an important part of the playing rotation, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.



Not surprisingly, linebacker Owen Pappoe, the highest-rated defensive signee in the 2019 class and a January enrollee, has made a strong push to play a very important role and perhaps even start.



The signs started way back during winter workouts in January and February.



“Coach Russell said that, he said if he would’ve started early, he could be an Olympic lifter,” linebacker coach Travis Williams said. “He’s just gifted. The good Lord gifted him with so much ability. So now we’ve just got—you know he's a lump of clay that we're trying to mold and we’ll kind of see what happens from there.”



With those athletic gifts comes a strong desire and work rate to be a great player.



“What you see with him, football—he's very serious about his craft,” Williams said. “He's just a very serious young man, whether it’s his school work, whether it's football. Very smart. You know, we’ve got him at different positions in different situations and the stage isn’t too big for him and he's making the calls, he's making the checks and you know, it's just been exciting to continue to see his growth.”



In the secondary, two true freshmen are vying for playing time. Nehemiah Pritchett is making a strong case to be the fourth cornerback in the playing rotation — behind starters Javaris Davis and Noah Igbinoghene, and top backup Roger McCreary — while Zion Puckett is backing up both the nickel and dime positions.



Pritchett has made a rapid rise after enrolling in the summer.



“Nehemiah Pritchett is a guy that’s been really, really good,” secondary coach Marcus Woodson said. “He’s got a really high skill set for the position. He’s a guy that we consider has ice in his veins and loves challenges so he’s a guy that’s come a long way.



"We’re going to drop him in the grease and let him go out there and get some experience and watch him get better and improve week to week.”



Like Pappoe, Puckett was an early enrollee and has made steady progress as he adjusts to the college game.



“He’s been really impressive. He had a pretty good spring but an even better summer and fall camp up until this point,” said Woodson Aug. 15. “First off, his attention to detail. It’s important to him. He’s intentional with learning the playbook and his responsibility, not only within his position, but all 11 on defense. That’s been really helpful as far as his progress up until this point.”

No. 16 Auburn opens the season against No. 11 Oregon next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

