In less than 24 hours, most Auburn commits will make it official. As it stands with one day until the early signing period, Auburn holds 20 commitments and its 2024 class is ranked No. 9 in the country. Not every commit will sign Wednesday (some will sign in February) and it can be expected that not every current commit will sign with Auburn, although no major disruptions are expected. The Tigers may not be done adding members and appear to be in a prime position to pull off some late magic once again. We'll discuss the final targets, where Auburn stands in their recruitment and what the impact of signing said recruits would do to the Tigers' final class rankings. Note: Percentages dictate my opinion of Auburn's chances to sign the recruit.

FIRST THINGS FIRST Rivals has a formula in which players are worth a certain amount of points toward their team rankings. Only the top 20 commits per program count toward the team rankings, so if a school has 21 commits, the commit with the lowest point total is dropped from the equation. Bonus points are awarded for players ranked within the Rivals250, depending on where they fall in at, with the complete formula found here. I've included how many points each player listed below is worth as well, so you can add up what a class with multiple commits from those listed would look like.

There are five players still on Auburn's board heading into the early signing period that are either uncommitted or committed elsewhere. Ryan Williams isn't counted in this, as the five-star wide receiver doesn't plan on signing until February. We'll start with Amaris Williams (90%), whom Auburn appears in a good spot to flip. The Florida commit took an official visit to Auburn early last week, as some staff overturn at Florida appeared to reopen his options. He was set to visit Georgia over the weekend, but canceled his visit, all but eliminating the Bulldogs down the stretch. It seems that Williams will either stick with Florida or flip to either Ohio State or Auburn, with Auburn thought to be the current favorite flip spot. Williams will sign at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday. Current Recruiting Rank: 9th (2,505 points) With Williams: 8th (2,590 points) Williams' Point Value: 160

Another Florida defensive line commit, LJ McCray (45%) began exploring some other options over the last couple of weeks for the first time since he committed to the Gators in late October. Auburn was in the mix for McCray in October and continued to keep in constant contact even after his commitment. Since Florida fired defensive line coach Sean Spencer, McCray's stopped by Florida State and Auburn on unofficial visits, with FSU and Florida both making in-home visits as well. This one sounds like it will truly come down to Auburn or Florida, with the home state pull a strong factor in McCray's recruitment. McCray will sign at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday. Current Recruiting Rank: 9th (2,505 points) With McCray: 8th (2,575 points) McCray's Point Value: 145

Five star KJ Bolden (30%) continues to be a hot name in the recruiting world. The safety has been committed to Florida State since early August, but Auburn and Georgia remain persistent. At this point in time, Georgia appears to be school No. 3 in the race for Bolden, while Auburn is trying to pull off another last-minute flip from Florida State. Bolden was linked to a possible Auburn visit Sunday, but never made the trip and was asked if he was signing with Florida State by reporters in Tallahassee after his official visit. “Come on, man, you already know it," Bolden said, "I can’t speak too much on it but I got my (NLI) papers today though.” It seems that Florida State is set to land Bolden, but crazier things have happened. Current Recruiting Rank: 9th (2,505 points) With Bolden: 6th (2,648 points) Bolden's Point Value: 218

Auburn once appeared to be in a good spot to land offensive lineman Favour Edwin (30%). Now, not so much. With a couple big-time offensive linemen headed elsewhere, Edwin quickly became a high priority for Alabama. I consider the Crimson Tide to be the current front runner for the 6-foot-6 lineman, who will make his final decision Wednesday. With the current coaching staff, as long as a recruit is considering Auburn, there's always a chance, but it appears slim to land Edwin at the moment. Current Recruiting Rank: 9th (2,505 points) With Edwin: 9th (2,520 points) Edwin's Point Value: 90