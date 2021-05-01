AuburnSports - Seth Williams headed to Denver

“Seth, he’s physical. He can do all the dirty work,” Eli Stove said. “Catch every ball, 50-50 ball. He wants to make those big plays.”

While Schwartz was the speedster, Williams was the physically dominant receiver for Auburn.

Williams, along with Anthony Schwartz, arrived at Auburn as a 4-star receiver in the class of 2018.

Seth Williams will be catching touchdowns in Denver now, after the Broncos selected Williams with pick No. 219 in the sixth round.

It took a little bit longer for Williams to get involved his freshman season compared to Schwartz. But after catching two touchdown passes for 22 yards, including the game-winner against A&M, he became a mainstay in the offense.

In his freshman season, Williams hauled in 26 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns.

But once Bo Nix became the starter in 2019, the two became a dynamic duo.

In the season opener against Oregon, Williams “boxed out” his defender and made a physical play for another game-winning touchdown. The connection continued to grow as Williams ended the season with 55 receptions for 801 yards and eight touchdowns.

And it didn’t take the two long to get that connection going again in 2020, as Williams caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn’s opener against Kentucky.

Williams saw a slight production dip in total numbers in 2020 with a total of 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns. Though, Auburn only played in 11 games.

In every game that Nix and Williams played in together, the two have connected on at least one pass.

Williams ends his career with five 100-yard receiving games, ranking fourth all-time in receiving yards at Auburn with a career total of 2,124 yards.