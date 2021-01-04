AuburnSports - Seth Williams declares for NFL Draft

After bursting on the scene his freshman year and catching 47 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns, Williams became the top receiver in 2019 and 2020.

Seth Williams’ career at Auburn has come to a close. He announced Monday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

From the first game of Bo Nix’s career when he connected with Williams for a game-winner against Oregon, the two had a connection.

In Williams’ sophomore season he caught 59 passes for 830 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the shortened 2020 season, Williams hauled in 26 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns.

Through his three seasons, his 2,124 career receiving yards is fourth in Auburn history.

Williams is now the second Auburn receiver to declare for the Draft after Anthony Schwartz declared on Saturday.

Even without Williams and Schwartz — the team's two leading receivers over the past two years — there’s no lack of talent at receiver.

As of now, Auburn looks likely to return Shedrick Jackson, Ze’Vian Capers, Kobe Hudson and Elijah Canion as the players with the most experience.

Malcolm Johnson Jr., JaVarrius Johnson, J.J. Evans and signee Hal Presley should also all be available for Auburn.



