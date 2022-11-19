The majority of the Auburn players' careers have been anything but ordinary, as they have seen two head coaching changes, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened the 2020 season and a disappointing 2022 season that included five-straight losses. Now, with five wins, the Tigers can make a bowl game if they pull off a major upset in Tuscaloosa next Saturday against rival Alabama.

The Tigers used a dominant second half to pull away from Western Kentucky, 41-17, to pick up their fifth win of the season and second straight.

AUBURN | Playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the last time, 24 Auburn seniors made sure that everyone, including themselves, left the field with smiles on their faces.

"They had every reason to fold," Carnell Williams said of the senior class. "Every excuse ... It is unreal the confidence that they have gave me."

Tied at 17 at halftime, Derick Hall and the rest of his fellow seniors stepped up without needing their coach's assistance.

"To hear Derick Hall and those seniors to rally those troops ... Them guys went in there and I honestly left the room," Williams said.

After shaking hands with the Hilltoppers, players rushed to the student section for the second week to celebrate, participating in the last Swag Surfin' of the season. And, for the second straight week, the students stayed to welcome the players into the mob. Hall, the team's emotional leader, kneeled at midfield and took some turf to commemorate his last home game.

"I couldn't sleep last night. When I got here, going through Tiger Walk, it hit me," Hall said of his final game in the stadium. "I shed some tears cutting up part of the field. I've put my heart and soul into this program."

Marquis Burks sat on the field and just enjoyed the surroundings.

Saturday night could also be the last time Tank Bigsby plays in Jordan-Hare, and he was sure to go out on a high note, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The star running back is expected to enter the NFL draft following the season.

The Tigers, with the game in hand late in the fourth quarter, also wanted to go out in style. With the Hilltoppers driving and threatening for a last-minute touchdown, the defense came up one last time. Seeing his first game action of the season, Senior Hayden Brice appropriately came up a sack to seal the second-half shutout.

"For him (Hayden) to go out in Jordan-Hare and get his first sack, that is amazing," Colby Wooden said.