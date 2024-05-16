Senior Day superlative
AUBURN | Auburn’s pitching staff is on a bit of a roll.
Tanner Bauman and Will Cannon combined to hold Alabama to two runs as the Tigers opened the series with a 4-2 win Thursday night at Plainsman Park.
“It meant everything to me,” said Cannon. “I just wanted to give us a shot. I grew up an Auburn fan, so I want to ruin these guys’ season. That’s just what was in the back of my head the entire time. I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life.”
Bauman (3-2) earned the win allowing just two runs on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-high 6.0 innings.
“At home, last time he’ll get a chance to start, saved his best for last,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “That’s by far my favorite outing he’s had in two years and I’m thankful for him to get that on Senior Day. I thought that was pretty special.”
After going 25 conference games without a starter earning a win, Auburn has had three consecutive wins by a starter.
“You kind of have that extra chip on your shoulder when you see the guys you’re playing,” said Bauman. “I wanted to end on a good note. Obviously there was a little more motivation, but it was one of those days where you’ve got all your stuff and you feel great.”
Cannon scattered just three hits over the final 3.0 innings to pick up his second save of the season.
Auburn improves to 26-25 overall and 7-21 in the SEC.
The Tigers added a little insurance with two outs in the eighth as freshman Cade Belyeu drove a 2-2 pitch 437 feet over the wall in right-center.
Auburn got a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Cooper McMurray and another in the third on an RBI-groundout by Caden Green.
Deric Fabian had a two-out, RBI-double in the sixth.
Ike Irish, Green and Fabian had two hits apiece.
“We talked about it earlier, things aren’t going great but we’ve got to take pride going into next year,” said Fabian. “The way we’re playing now, it’s creating good momentum so we’re all excited.”
The series continues 6 p.m. CT Friday on SECN+/ESPN+ and 5 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.