AUBURN | Auburn’s pitching staff is on a bit of a roll. Tanner Bauman and Will Cannon combined to hold Alabama to two runs as the Tigers opened the series with a 4-2 win Thursday night at Plainsman Park. “It meant everything to me,” said Cannon. “I just wanted to give us a shot. I grew up an Auburn fan, so I want to ruin these guys’ season. That’s just what was in the back of my head the entire time. I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life.”

Bauman had his best-career outing on Senior Day. (Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

Bauman (3-2) earned the win allowing just two runs on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts in a career-high 6.0 innings. “At home, last time he’ll get a chance to start, saved his best for last,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “That’s by far my favorite outing he’s had in two years and I’m thankful for him to get that on Senior Day. I thought that was pretty special.” After going 25 conference games without a starter earning a win, Auburn has had three consecutive wins by a starter. “You kind of have that extra chip on your shoulder when you see the guys you’re playing,” said Bauman. “I wanted to end on a good note. Obviously there was a little more motivation, but it was one of those days where you’ve got all your stuff and you feel great.”