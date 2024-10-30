Fed up with special teams penalties

“We're not doing that anymore,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze of returning kickoffs. “If I have to start another possession inside the 25 because we have a penalty on a return, I think I'm going to lose it now. That has to stop.”

A week earlier, the Tigers started the Missouri game at their own 10-yard line after a block in the back.

AUBURN | Auburn opening drive against Kentucky started on its own 9-yard line due to a holding penalty on the kickoff return.

In eight games, Auburn has committed eight special teams penalties for 70 yards, which has often given its opponent an early field-position advantage.

“It affects everything,” said Freeze. “It usually affects the next possession because you're going to put your defense at about midfield. That's where the first 10 points came from (against Kentucky). Offensively, we've got to be one of the top in the nation on fewest penalties. We're not terrible on defense, either. But on special teams, we have way too many penalties this year.

“If it means us staying in the end zone, let's stay in the end zone. Let's just fair catch the ball and give it to us on the 25 and let us go from there. We've got to get that cleaned up, for sure.”

Freeze said Auburn also needs to be more consistent with its field goal kicking. He took a step toward that last Saturday by returning the kicking duties to Alex McPherson, who hadn’t kicked this season after losing 55 pounds due to an offseason illness.

McPherson, who made all 13 of his field goal attempts last season, made his first against from 27 yards but missed his second from 47 yards, which came the play after AU was penalized nine yards for intentional grounding.

“I think Alex is getting closer and closer to being himself. He had enough leg on the one he missed, just pulled it a little,” said Freeze.

Auburn hosts Vanderbilt Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.