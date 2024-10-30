Fielding the future: Defense '26

Auburn's 2025 class is in the final stretch. That being said, it's never too early to look ahead. We'll turn our attention to the 2026 class, which already has five commits and ranks No. 6 in the country. Who could join the class? Who are some names to monitor heading into the next cycle? Here's a starting lineup of some guys Auburn is targeting on defense. Note: This list will not include any current commits.

Buck — Anthony Jones One of the frequent visitors to Auburn, Jones logged two visits this summer and was at a game earlier this fall. The two teams that have been going after him the hardest are the two in-state rivals — Alabama and Auburn — and it's been that way for a while. "I have a good relationship with the Auburn staff," Jones told Rivals earlier this month. "They've been doing a good job contacting me. I've been seeing the flips and it's catching my eye. It's something to watch for. They're starting something new...building a legacy. Nick Saban left, and they're trying to build a new legacy. They're pushing me to make a name for myself and put Auburn back on the map."

Defensive End — Zion Elee Teammates with three Auburn commits at St. Frances, the Rivals100 defensive end is thought to be making his first trip to Auburn this weekend. We'll see if Elee shows up as the Tigers host Vanderbilt, but Auburn may be behind some other programs in this one. The pipeline that Auburn's created through St. Frances can't hurt, though.

Defensive Tackle — Bryce Perry-Wright Perry-Wright visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend and returned this fall for the New Mexico game. It's one of several programs he's seen this fall, along with Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, Texas and Miami. Auburn is a close spot for him, so it's likely only a matter of time before he's back on campus.





Defensive Tackle — Vodney Cleveland One of the top defensive tackles in the country, Cleveland visited back in the spring and for Big Cat Weekend, but has not returned to the Plains since. With a top five "coming soon," it'll be interesting to see where the Tigers fit in and if they make the cut. However, this may end up being a recruitment where Alabama becomes the one to beat for the Birmingham prospect.

Linebacker — Tyler Atkinson The top player in Georgia has continued to express interest in Auburn, as Atkinson was on campus for Big Cat Weekend and the New Mexico game, tallying four total visits to the Plains this year. He's also visited Alabama, USC and Texas this fall, but being such a high-caliber prospect, every program in the country will be going after Atkinson.

Linebacker — Anthony Davis Auburn continues to be the spot that Davis frequents the most, seeing how close it is to his hometown of Loganville, Ga. The four-star logged a trip to Auburn right before the dead period in late July and returned in back-to-back weeks this fall. With high interest in Auburn, expect Davis to return before the season ends.

Defensive Back — Zyan Gibson Tennessee is making a strong push for the four-star cornerback out of Gadsden, Ala., but Auburn likes his game a lot. He was last on campus in the spring and it sounds like Tennessee, Oregon and Miami currently stick out a lot to him. He'll return to Tennessee this upcoming weekend as the Volunteers host Kentucky, but is looking to get back to both Auburn and Alabama next month.

Defensive Back — Tyriq Green One of many talented players out of Buford, Green visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend and then was on campus for the final two home games of the season-opening home stand. He's also been a frequent visitor to Georgia, with Ohio State and Tennessee also in the mix.

Defensive Back — Nassir McCoy McCoy made the same visits to Auburn this fall as Green did, visiting for both the Arkansas game and the Oklahoma game. Georgia is considered a major contender in this one and may even be the one to beat, but Texas, USC and Tennessee have all hosted him this fall.

Defensive Back — Derrek Cooper The five-star out of Hollywood, Fla., made his first trip to Auburn for the Oklahoma game alongside his teammate and Auburn commit Denairius Gray. It was what he called a 'surreal' experience, as the one-time Georgia commit continues to explore the full recruiting process. Despite his decommitment, Georgia is still considered to be a contender in his recruitment and he'll return to Athens next month. Miami is also expected to be a major factor.