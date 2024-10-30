Kite dismissed

Sophomore cornerback Antonio Kite, who transferred from Alabama in December, has been kicked off the team for missing practice on multiple occasions, AuburnSports.com has learned.

The Anniston High School graduate played in five games this season, but has played just five defensive snaps since the Tigers' loss against Arkansas on Sept. 21. He's been listed as Jay Crawford's backup since the true freshman was promoted into the starting lineup against Oklahoma on Sept. 28.

Kite, who was known around the complex by his nickname, "Spoodie," also contributed on special teams. He scored a touchdown off a muffed punt at Missouri.

Kite's decision to sign with Auburn out of the portal last winter was considered an important step forward for the Tigers. He was a four-star recruit during the 2022 cycle and was considered by some to be the Tigers' most physically gifted cornerback upon arrival on campus.

The dismissal removes critical depth at an already-thin position group for the Tigers. Colton Hood transferred to Colorado three weeks after the A-Day, Tyler Scott suffered a season-ending injury during summer workouts and Champ Anthony was lost for the season with an injury suffered against Oklahoma.