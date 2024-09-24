PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Secondary stretched thin

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn came into the season with concerns about the depth and experience in the secondary.

Those concerns grew Saturday when cornerback Champ Anthony went down with a season-ending leg injury.

The junior is the third player lost at cornerback in the last few months. Redshirt freshman Tyler Scott suffered a season-ending knee injury during summer workouts while redshirt freshman Colton Hood elected to transfer to Colorado.

Anthony is surrounded by teammates as he's carted off the field Saturday.
Anthony is surrounded by teammates as he's carted off the field Saturday. (Auburn athletics)
Scott and Hood were the top backup cornerbacks coming out of spring drills while Anthony began the season as the starting nickel before moving to cornerback.

Sophomore Antonio Kite, an Alabama transfer, will step in for Anthony as the starting cornerback opposite sophomore Kayin Lee. Their top two backups will be redshirt freshman JC Hart and true freshmen Jay Crawford, who have combined for 78 snaps this season.

“We’re thin, for sure,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Kite and JC are going to have to play a lot of snaps. We’re going to have to get Jalyn Crawford ready as a freshman. That’s really what we’re down to.

“Those four guys are going to have to get a lot of reps because we’d kinda like to keep Keionte (Scott) at nickel. That’s kinda where we’re at right now.”

Freeze said Anthony underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg.

“I think Champ was obviously playing really, really well and his surgery went well and he's in good spirits,” said Freeze.

Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART IN SECONDARY

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So.

2. Jay Crawford, TFr.

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr.

CORNERBACK

1. Antonio Kite, So.

2. JC Hart, RFr.

3. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr.

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Keionte Scott, Sr.

2. Sylvester Smith, RFr.

3. Jahquez Robinson, Sr.

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr.

2. Terrance Love, So.

FREE SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr.

2. Kaleb Harris, TFr.

3. Griffin Speaks, Sr.

