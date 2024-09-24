The junior is the third player lost at cornerback in the last few months. Redshirt freshman Tyler Scott suffered a season-ending knee injury during summer workouts while redshirt freshman Colton Hood elected to transfer to Colorado.

Those concerns grew Saturday when cornerback Champ Anthony went down with a season-ending leg injury.

AUBURN | Auburn came into the season with concerns about the depth and experience in the secondary.

Scott and Hood were the top backup cornerbacks coming out of spring drills while Anthony began the season as the starting nickel before moving to cornerback.

Sophomore Antonio Kite, an Alabama transfer, will step in for Anthony as the starting cornerback opposite sophomore Kayin Lee. Their top two backups will be redshirt freshman JC Hart and true freshmen Jay Crawford, who have combined for 78 snaps this season.

“We’re thin, for sure,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Kite and JC are going to have to play a lot of snaps. We’re going to have to get Jalyn Crawford ready as a freshman. That’s really what we’re down to.

“Those four guys are going to have to get a lot of reps because we’d kinda like to keep Keionte (Scott) at nickel. That’s kinda where we’re at right now.”

Freeze said Anthony underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg.

“I think Champ was obviously playing really, really well and his surgery went well and he's in good spirits,” said Freeze.

Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.