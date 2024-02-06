One was already committed to the Tigers, with the other undecided.

Davidson, who's from Peachtree City, Ga., has family ties to Auburn. On one side of his family, his grandparents and great-grandparents are all Auburn graduates. The 6-foot-6 tight end is now set to be the next.

With his commitment, he's the second tight end to jump on board, joining fellow Georgia native Ryan Ghea in the class. Both were on campus Saturday, as the two both spent time exploring Auburn's campus and meeting with coaches.

Auburn hosted him in the fall for a game day visit, but Saturday's visit was his favorite.

"I enjoyed the day, Coach Ben (Aigamaua), Coach Logan (Bradley), everybody was showing a lot of love and it was amazing," Davidson said of the visit.

Davidson adds value as a pass-catching tight end that can also make blocks when needed. He's rated as the ninth-best tight end in the country and the No. 28 player in the state of Georgia.