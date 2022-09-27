AUBURN | It was another second half of futility in Auburn’s win over Missouri Saturday. In the third and fourth quarters combined, AU managed just seven yards rushing on 18 carries, was 1 of 8 on third down conversions and was held scoreless. It was only in overtime that AU managed the game-winning field goal in the 17-14 win.

Robby Ashford and Shenker congratulate Bigsby on a 1st-quarter touchdown run. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“That has been a struggle,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker. “That's been one of our things we've tried to harp on coming into the second half. Just making those adjustments well and executing well. Obviously you have to score in the second half; you have to win games and close them in the second half. That's a big emphasis for us this week.” Tank Bigsby, Auburn’s best offensive player, had just eight yards on seven carries against Mizzou in the second half. In its last seven games against Power 5 opponents going back to last season’s win at Ole Miss, Auburn has been out-scored 116-21 in the second half. AU is just 9 of 49 (18.4 percent) on third down conversions and averaging 2.9 rushing yards per carry. Bigsby is averaging 37.1 rushing yards in the second half. It’s been a shockingly bad run of offensive ineptitude after the half.