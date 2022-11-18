AUBURN | It was rough, it was tumble and had the feel of an SEC game. For 20 minutes, Texas Southern gave No. 13 Auburn all it could handle. The second half, however, belonged to the Tigers. Auburn shot 56.0 percent from the floor after the break to beat TSU 72-56 Friday night at Neville Arena. AU improves to 4-0 on the season.

Williams played forward and center for Auburn Friday night. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"It was pretty tough,” said Chris Moore. “We really respect every opponent we play … so we knew it was going to be a dog fight. We knew it was going to be a very aggressive game. Our mentality is playing what our coach says, excuse my language, balls to the wall.” The Tigers did it without leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Johni Broome, who sat out with a minor knee injury. In his stead, K.D. Johnson with 16, and Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore with 14 apiece, all stepped up with a season-high in points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds, four assists and for steals along with two blocked shots. He played a team-high 25 minutes including a couple of rotations at center as he helped fill Broome’s missing minutes. “We struggled a little bit defensively in the first half. Just to get ahead and an early half — like, last year, second half was a struggle for us. I feel like we've been much better,” said Williams. “There's much older guys on the team, and we're just pushing through and doing better to start the second half.”