Second-half masterclass leads Auburn to win

HOUSTON | With 15:45 left to play, Auburn was down 41-32 and only scored nine points in the last 11 minutes of gameplay.

The following possession, Houston's defense broke down and gave Chaney Johnson an open lane to the basket.

Johnson went up for the wide-open dunk but instead hit back iron and it went flying into the back court.

Against a suffocating Houston defense, it felt like nothing could go right for Auburn at that point. But that miss was the turning point.

After that point, Auburn immediately responded with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to one.

And after some back-and-forth scoring, Auburn took the lead with 5:14 to go, its first lead in 20 minutes of action before eventually pulling out a 74-69 win over Houston from the Toyota Center.

"We preached all week that it's a 40-minute game," said Tahaad Pettiford. "It's not 20. Just because we're down, it doesn't mean we're not gonna have a run and come back and do what we have to do. We just kept pushing until the clock hit zero."