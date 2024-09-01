PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Second half balancing act

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn had a comfortable 52-3 lead over Alabama A&M at halftime. The third and fourth quarters were downsized from 15 to 10 minutes apiece.

A lot of coaches would have gone into a shell on offense, running the ball and running the clock.

But Hugh Freeze couldn’t afford to do that in the Tigers’ opening game of the season.

Brown benefitted from running Auburn's offense against Alabama A&M.
Brown benefitted from running Auburn's offense against Alabama A&M. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)
Auburn is breaking in a number of freshmen and transfers on both sides of the ball with two new coordinators directing the units.

“It’s a balancing act, because the last thing you ever want to be seen, you know, like we were trying to do something that was unsportsmanlike,” said Freeze. “But it’s Game 1 and Hank (Brown) needs to run the offense and Holden (Geriner) needs to run the offense, and Malcolm Simmons needs to know what RPO to run.

“So we just kind of let them. We didn’t intentionally throw any deep shots. They jumped offsides and obviously that’s what we do on that. But the other throws were truthfully just in the RPO game and just trying to run the offense.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NCdzAzamVKb2dzP3NpPUNpUThSQVVXZThXc0NDeXg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown, who won the backup quarterback job during fall camp, played five plays in the third quarter and three more in the fourth, completing 3 of 5 passes for 96 yards including a 57-yard touchdown to Malcolm Simmons and a 37-yard touchdown to Sam Jackson V.

Geriner, the No. 3 quarterback, played the final two drives of the fourth quarter, completing 2 of 2 passes for 33 yards.

Simmons, who also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in his first college game, gained important experience from AU continuing to run its offense.

He also sees a benefit in AU continuing to push the ball down the field on passing plays and how it brings balance to the offense.

“With us throwing the ball, it’ll open up the box. Then we run the ball, it’s going to open up the receivers to go win our one-on-ones and score,” said Simmons.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against California. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4j77iP4oOjOO+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6Mw77iP4oOjIHdhcyBvbmUgdG8g cmVtZW1iZXI8YnI+PGJyPkdhbWUgbm90ZXMg4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby84VUFCdjQwZEhiIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vOFVBQnY0MGRI YjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0MydXNaZGpxSFgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DMnVzWmRqcUhYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEF1YnVybiBG b290YmFsbCAoQEF1YnVybkZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F1YnVybkZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODMwMjk4Mjk1NzY5 NDMyNDkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
