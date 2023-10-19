"The school that I’m looking for is a family first school and Auburn, that fits perfect for me," Reddick said after his visit last month.

After naming the Tigers as his recruitment leader following his visit to the Plains for the Samford game, the 2025 recruit announced his commitment to Auburn Thursday. He's the second 2025 commit of the week, just days after defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford announced his commitment.

Reddick visited Auburn over the offseason, his first visit to the Plains after seeing the Tigers show early interest. The April visit was huge for Auburn, as seeing how the team operated and already getting a feel like he was a part of the team was big for the 2025 athlete who's being recruited as a safety.

Eventually, Reddick decided it was time to visit for a game and did so in mid-September. The game visit went well enough that afterward, he named the Tigers as his top school. Now, a month later, he's committed to Auburn and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Me and Coach Freeze talk like we’re best friends sometimes," Reddick said after his fall visit. "Everytime he does text me, I feel like I’m one of them, I feel like I’m one of his players already."