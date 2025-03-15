SEC struggles continue

"They were aggressive, they stayed with what they were looking to do and they executed what they were trying to do," said Auburn head coach Chris Malveaux on Texas A&M. "We didn't, on really all sides of the ball."

Defensive miscues and struggles in the circle were the story of the game Saturday afternoon, as Auburn lost 13-2 to Texas A&M in game two of the series. Auburn's losing streak is up to six games and the Tigers are still winless in the SEC.

It was a disaster in the circle for Auburn, which gave up 14 hits on the day and was run-ruled for the first time this season.

"Some events gave [Texas A&M] more opportunities," Malveaux said. "And they busted through the door with them. They really took advantage of all those chances."

Texas A&M put up one run in the first, four runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth. Starter Haley Rainey was charged with two earned runs on six hits over 2.2 innings, while Malayna Tamborra gave up four earned runs on six hits over 1.1 innings and Emmah Rolfe with two earned runs on two hits over one inning.

Auburn's only two hits on the day were a first-inning single from Nelia Peralta and a third-inning double from Icess Tresvik.

"We've got to reset and just go stay in fight mode the whole time," Malveaux said. "We've got to scratch and claw and do whatever we got to do. Stay within the game, let the game come to us and play in one pitch at a time."

The series finale will be Sunday, at 2 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.