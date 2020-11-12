AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 8

AUBURN | What was supposed to be a full slate of seven conference games has been cut to just three due to a sweeping COVID-19 outbreak throughout the SEC. There won’t even been an afternoon CBS game due to the postponements.

PREMIER MATCHUP

With the options limited, I’ll go with Arkansas at Florida. The Gators will probably win fairly easily but it will be interesting to see how well they play after an impressive thumping of Georgia and as the clear favorites to win the SEC East and play Alabama for the SEC Championship. Arkansas seems to always play hard and have a good plan so I wouldn’t run out the Hawgs putting up a good fight if UF has a bit of a letdown. Keeping it within the 17.5-point spread would be a pretty decent outcome for Arkansas.

UNDER THE RADAR

Can South Carolina slow down the Ole Miss offense enough to make a game of it? I have my doubts, but perhaps this could be one of those offensive shootouts that Rebels tend to get involved in. Maybe the better question is if the Gamecock offense can keep up at all. They scored just 24 points against a struggling LSU and only three in a blowout home loss to Texas A&M last week. Will Muschamp is feeling the heat this week and needs a response from his team.

UPSET SPECIAL

I consider Kentucky a better team than it’s 2-4 record but quarterback issues have really slowed down the offense. Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC, by far, and deserving to be 17-point underdogs. This is one of just a couple of chances they’ll have to avoid the dreaded 0-fer season so perhaps they’ll come out with some fire in their belly. I can’t pick the Commodores to win but I’ll take them with the points. Show your gold.

FULL WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, SECN 17

Arkansas at No. 6 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s gotta be TBA right now considering the current shape of the SEC. There are seven games scheduled but none really standout. LSU at Arkansas could be exciting as could Missouri at South Carolina but neither game figures into the championship race. Most of the other games look like mismatches with Tennessee at Auburn a potentially interesting if the Vols can figure out their quarterback position and if the Tigers come out sluggish after a double bye.