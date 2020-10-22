AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 5

AUBURN | There’s only four games with no top 25 matchups in the SEC during the week that the Big Ten finally returns to action. But several teams will be looking for an upset including three home dogs.

Here’s a look at what’s setting up as a potential wild SEC slate for Week 5…

PREMIER MATCHUP

Auburn’s offense has a chance to bounce back from a disjointed performance at South Carolina and put up some big numbers against the SEC’s worst defense. The Ole Miss offense can light up a scoreboard, which should make this a very entertaining, back-and-forth game. The Tigers go into the game as a 3-point favorite, which is interesting for a team coming off a 30-22 loss at South Carolina. The Rebels, however, threw six interceptions in a 33-21 loss at Arkansas. Like most of AU’s games this season, this one will probably come down to a key play on special teams, a turnover or even an official’s whistle.