AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 5

SEC Slate: Week 5
AUBURN | There’s only four games with no top 25 matchups in the SEC during the week that the Big Ten finally returns to action. But several teams will be looking for an upset including three home dogs.
Here’s a look at what’s setting up as a potential wild SEC slate for Week 5…
PREMIER MATCHUP
Auburn’s offense has a chance to bounce back from a disjointed performance at South Carolina and put up some big numbers against the SEC’s worst defense. The Ole Miss offense can light up a scoreboard, which should make this a very entertaining, back-and-forth game. The Tigers go into the game as a 3-point favorite, which is interesting for a team coming off a 30-22 loss at South Carolina. The Rebels, however, threw six interceptions in a 33-21 loss at Arkansas. Like most of AU’s games this season, this one will probably come down to a key play on special teams, a turnover or even an official’s whistle.
UNDER THE RADAR
Kentucky is a 6-point favorite at Missouri in a game that had to be moved up due to COVID-19 issues at Florida and Vanderbilt, and both schools had just eight days to prepare. The Wildcats have won two straight after an 0-2 start while the Tigers had a bye week following a 45-41 upset win over LSU. This has the makings of another entertaining game and perhaps an opportunity for UK to move up in the SEC East standings and challenge for a top two spot.
UPSET SPECIAL
There hasn’t been a lot of positive news coming out of LSU lately including self-imposed football sanctions this week and being off a 1-2 start. LSU is a 7-point favorite over a South Carolina team that has won two consecutive games including last Saturday’s upset of Auburn. LSU has a lot of personnel issues including the possibility of starting one of their freshmen quarterbacks the next two weeks due to an injury to starter Myles Brennan. Under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, LSU is 12th in the SEC allowing 494.7 yards per game.
FULL WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT, SECN
No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
LOOKING AHEAD
An interesting slate next week with six games including Auburn hosting LSU with a chance to earn a win over one of its top three rivals, Georgia at Kentucky and Arkansas at Texas A&M.