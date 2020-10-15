AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 4

AUBURN | It’s the week that COVID-19 took a big slice out of the SEC. Two games have been postponed and the head coach and AD at Alabama have tested positive going into a matchup with major national championship implications.

PREMIER MATCHUP

It will certainly be interesting to see how Alabama arranges to have Nick Saban watch and communicate with his coaches on the field after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to watch Wednesday’s practice remotely. Doesn’t change the fact that this is the biggest game in the SEC this season and perhaps nationally until a potential rematch in the SEC Championship game or the start of the college football playoffs. Georgia’s defense is legit but it’s going up against an offense that’s just as legit. The X factor for me is Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and how he responds to the pressure of a huge road game and the pressure I’m expecting the Tide to bring on defense. This is appointment viewing for college football fans and I hope the game lives up to its billing.

UNDER THE RADAR

The Auburn at South Carolina game has the makings of a tight SEC battle where a turnover or special teams miscue could swing the outcome. The two teams haven’t played since 2014 and AU holds a 10-1-1 series record including a 3-0 mark in Columbia. The Tigers, however, have shown some deficiencies in their 2-1 start, particularly issues on both side of the line of scrimmage that the Gamecocks can exploit. USC is also fighting to avoid a 1-3 start and coming off a shellacking of hapless Vanderbilt. AU is still trying to find itself on both sides of the ball, but freshman running back Tank Bigsby is an emerging SEC star and AU should hold an overall talent advantage.

UPSET SPECIAL

Ole Miss is a 4-point favorite on the road at Arkansas, and I like the Razorbacks fairly good in this one. The Rebels are dealing with some COVID issues of their own and their defense is as bad as their offense is good. Arkansas is well-balanced, playing with a lot of intensity and is probably still steaming from how that game ended at Auburn last Saturday. I like Arkansas by a touchdown or more.

FULL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SECN

No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

LSU at No. 10 Florida, postponed until Dec. 12

Vanderbilt Missouri, postponed until Dec. 12

LOOKING AHEAD

Alabama at Tennessee is the only Top 25 matchup in Week 5 and should be a good one. There are several other interesting games including Georgia at Kentucky and Auburn at Ole Miss.