AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 12

SEC Slate: Week 12
AUBURN | There are five games in the SEC this week including one Top 25 matchup. Both races in the SEC West and East are decided and much of the attention will be on team’s trying to end long losing streaks or road upsets
Here’s a look at the full SEC slate for Week 12…
PREMIER MATCHUP
Georgia plays at a surging Missouri, which has won three consecutive games and has climbed into the Top 25 for the first time since 2018. With the Bulldogs out of the SEC and national championship race, the Tigers could pull off a surprise. UGA has played just two games, both wins, since getting blown out by Florida Nov. 7.
UNDER THE RADAR
Tennessee has lost six consecutive games going into Saturday’s matchup at Vanderbilt. This is probably the Commodores last true opportunity to avoid an 0-10 season as they finish up at Georgia Dec. 19. Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason Nov. 29 and Tennessee third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt is under increasing scrutiny.
UPSET ALERT
Auburn is about a touchdown favorite going to Mississippi State. Both teams have lost two consecutive games, but MSU has shown a lot of improvement under freshman quarterback Will Rogers and has had two weeks to prepare. The Tigers collapsed in the fourth quarter with a chance to upset Texas A&M, Gus Malzahn is back on the hot seat, and it’s questionable how motivated his players will be for their final game of the regular season.
FULL WEEK 12 SCHEDULE
No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN
No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri, 11 a.m., SECN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
LSU at No 6 Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SECN
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature the SEC Championship game between Alabama and Florida, the 10th time those two teams have squared off for the title since playing in the inaugural game at Legion Field in 1992. Missouri at Mississippi State, and Ole Miss at LSU could be very entertaining games.
|WEST
|EAST
|
1
|
Alabama 9-0
|
1
|
Florida 8-1
|
2
|
Texas A&M 7-1
|
2
|
Georgia 6-2
|
3
|
Auburn 5-4
|
3
|
Missouri 5-3
|
4
|
Ole Miss 4-4
|
4
|
Kentucky 4-6
|
5
|
LSU 3-5
|
5
|
Tennessee 2-6
|
6
|
Arkansas 3-6
|
6
|
South Carolina 2-8
|
7
|
Mississippi State 2-6
|
7
|
Vanderbilt 0-8