AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 11

AUBURN | There are six games on tap again for this week but no Top 25 matchups as the SEC winds down its conference-only schedule. A Texas A&M team in the hunt for a CFP bid goes on the road, there’s one pseudo rivalry game and another rivalry that’s lost a lot of luster over the last 10 years.

PREMIER MATCHUP

There’s no guarantee this will be a good game, but Auburn could certainly give Texas A&M a lot of trouble at home Saturday morning. The Tigers are coming off a trouncing in the Iron Bowl and are a touchdown underdogs. Auburn is undefeated in Jordan-Hare this season and this will be Senior Day. The Aggies, coming off an uninspiring 20-7 win over LSU, remain right in the thick of the CFP race and are in great shape to secure a bid by closing out the regular season with road wins over Auburn and Tennessee.

UNDER THE RADAR

Missouri has quietly moved up to third in the SEC East with a 4-3 record after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll. Arkansas has also exceeded expectations with a 3-5 record after being picked to finish last in the West. Mizzou is a 3-point favorite at home in what is called the Battle Line Rivalry, which will commence for the 12th time this Saturday. There’s even an ugly Battle Line trophy that goes to the winner.

UPSET ALERT

Florida is a whopping 17.5-point favorite at Tennessee. While I certainly expect the Gators to win and clinch the SEC East championship, perhaps the hapless Volunteers can make a game out of it and beat the spread as a home dog. After beginning the season with two consecutive wins and climbing to No. 14 in the polls, UT has lost five straight and the heat has certainly picked up on third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee will have to establish its running game to have a chance. The Vols are one of the nation’s worst passing teams. Florida looks like a machine on offense with Heisman favorite Kyle Trask throwing 34 touchdowns in eight games.

FULL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m., SECN

No. 6 Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3 p.m., SECN

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SECN

No. 1 Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS

LOOKING AHEAD

There are just three games scheduled for next week. LSU at Florida would normally be an exciting matchup but the Fighting Tigers have been average at best in 2020. Auburn travels to Mississippi State and Texas A&M visits Tennessee.