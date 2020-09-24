AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 1

Although there aren’t any heavyweights going head-to-head the opening weekend, Kentucky at Auburn does offer a compelling top 25 matchup. The Tigers are rebuilding both their offensive and defensive lines while the Wildcats return four of five starters including three seniors on the offensive line, and return two starters and a lot of experience on the defensive line. Quarterback Terry Wilson is back after leading UK to a 10-win season in 2018 before missing last season with an injury. If this wasn’t the premier matchup, it could easily be the upset special as Auburn is currently a 7.5-point favorite.

AUBURN | The SEC finally returns to the gridiron this Saturday with all 14 schools in action. There’s only one top 25 matchup this weekend but there are several intriguing games and at least one team that should be on upset alert.

UNDER THE RADAR

Defending national champion LSU is a 16.5-point favorite over visiting Mississippi State and not many are giving the Bulldogs much of a chance in Tiger Stadium. But LSU has lost a whopping 35 players from last year’s team including 16 of the 22 starters from the national championship game. LSU will still field one of the most talented rosters in the conference because of their elite recruiting but there will be plenty of inexperience going up against a savvy first-year coach (at MSU) in Mike Leach, who will implement an Air raid offense that’s provided some big upsets in previous stops at Washington State and Texas Tech. I’m not predicting a Bulldog win but perhaps it will turn out to be a much more entertaining game than many expect.

UPSET SPECIAL

The late game on the SEC Network will feature an interesting matchup with No. 16 Tennessee favored by 3 points at South Carolina. Both teams are hoping to step up this fall and challenge for a high finish in the SEC East. The Volunteers enter the game following a rough preseason in which they’ve had 48 players miss two weeks with COVID-19 positive tests or close contact. It disrupted the camp, which finished with UT holding less than the 25 allowed practices. Watch out for new Gamecock quarterback Collin Hill, who was named the starter after coming in as a graduate transfer from Colorado State. He’s been reunited with former Rams head coach Mike Bobo, who is now the offensive coordinator at USC. That should be a boost when it comes to installing a new offense. You might be surprised to know that quarterback Jarret Guarantano is still at Tennessee and will start for the 26th time Saturday. Auburn will get a rematch with him in Week 9.

FULL WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN

Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

No. 2 Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alt

No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SECN

LOOKING AHEAD

Auburn will again be in the spotlight in Week 2 with its visit to Georgia while Texas A&M visits Alabama in a key early SEC West battle. South Carolina will try to pull off an upset at Florida in an interesting SEC East matchup.