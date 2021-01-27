 AuburnSports - SEC releases 2021 football schedule
SEC releases 2021 football schedule

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff

The SEC announced Wednesday the schedule for the upcoming 2021 football season.

Highlighted by trips to Penn State and LSU and hosting the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and the Iron Bowl, Auburn football starts up again on September 4.

Running back Tank Bigsby carries the ball against Texas A&M.
Running back Tank Bigsby carries the ball against Texas A&M. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Here’s a look at the full schedule.

Akron — September 4

Alabama State — September 11

at Penn State — September 18

Georgia State — September 25

at LSU — October 2

Georgia — October 9

at Arkansas — October 16

BYE WEEK — October 23

Ole Miss — October 30

at Texas A&M — November 6

Mississippi State — November 13

at South Carolina — November 20

Alabama — November 27

