AuburnSports - SEC releases 2021 football schedule

SEC releases 2021 football schedule
The SEC announced Wednesday the schedule for the upcoming 2021 football season.
Highlighted by trips to Penn State and LSU and hosting the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and the Iron Bowl, Auburn football starts up again on September 4.
Here’s a look at the full schedule.
Akron — September 4
Alabama State — September 11
at Penn State — September 18
Georgia State — September 25
at LSU — October 2
Georgia — October 9
at Arkansas — October 16
BYE WEEK — October 23
Ole Miss — October 30
at Texas A&M — November 6
Mississippi State — November 13
at South Carolina — November 20
Alabama — November 27
