SEC race tightening up

AUBURN | And just like that, the race for the SEC regular season championship has tightened up in a big way. No. 1 Auburn’s 80-76 overtime loss at Arkansas coupled with No. 5 Kentucky’s 86-76 win at South Carolina has cut the Tigers lead to just one game over the Wildcats with seven games to play. The Razorbacks are only two games back and Tennessee two and a half pending Wednesday night’s game at Mississippi State.

It's a four-team race at the top of the SEC with seven games remaining. (Nelson Chenault/USA Today images)

“Lot of good teams in our league,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “We know we don't have much margin for error. We don't see Kentucky, we don't see them losing much. We know the position that we're in. We worked hard to put ourselves in this position.” Auburn, which falls to 22-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference, will have a few days to recover and regroup before hosting Texas A&M Saturday. The Aggies fell to 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the SEC with their ninth consecutive loss to LSU Wednesday night. The Tigers have struggled with their 3-point shooting over the last five games, combining to shoot 31 of 130 (.238). AU was just 8 of 32 against the Hawgs, which included two late 3-pointers by Jabari Smith.

SEC STANDINGS TM REC GAMES REMAINING AU 10-1 TAMU, VU, @UF, OM, @UT, @MSU, USC UK 9-2 UF, @UT, AL, LSU, @ARK, OM, @UF ARK 8-3 @AL, @MIZ, UT, @UF, UK, LSU, @UT UT 7-3 @MSU, VU, UK, @ARK, @MIZ, AU, @UGA, ARK