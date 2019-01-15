SURVEYING THE SCENE

MIZZOU: Nobody expected Missouri to be challenging for the league title this season, but opening 0-2 with a pair of double-digit losses wasn't really in the script. The problem is F/C Jeremiah Tillmon, who is the only Tiger of note who can play and defend inside. And he's having a very rough time right now. He fouled out against South Carolina Sunday with 13 minutes remaining, which left Mizzou totally vulnerable on the road. The 6-foot-10 sophomore has 11 points and two rebounds during his past three games combined. If he can't get his foul problems situated, thereby giving Mizzou some semblance of rim protection, it's going to be a miserable, momentum-killing season for Cuonzo Martin.

VANDERBILT: No team misses a single player more than Vanderbilt misses PG Darius Garland. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, which robbed the Commodores of their best, or possibly only, three-point shooter. It's strange to glance at the SEC statistics portal and see Vandy near the bottom in long-range shooting; that's been a program staple since the days of Billy McCaffrey. Garland was at 48 percent from three when he went down against Kent State. Only one current starter is over 35 percent, which is shifting an inordinate amount of scoring responsibility upon freshman F/C Simi Shittu. He's holding up well so far — 13 points and 9 rebounds per game against SEC opponents — but freshmen tend to wear down as February approaches. The Commodores will keep launching from long range, but their recent history suggests they'll miss more than their fair share. And Bryce Drew will continue longing for the day Garland returns to his lineup.

