AuburnSports - SEC moving to 10-game, conference-only schedule

Following the ACC's announcement of an altered 2020 schedule, the Southeastern Conference is adopting an 10-game, conference-only slate for the upcoming season, it announced Thursday afternoon.

"A revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by the conference's athletics directors," according to the official SEC announcement.

Each team will be given two bye weeks — one during the season and another on Dec. 12 for all teams.

"This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs."

Sankey said the new model aims to provide maximum flexibility for the conference to come as close to a complete season as possible.

The league will kick off the new schedule Sept. 26. The new SEC Championship date is set for Dec. 19.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to formally announce their plans for conference-only campaigns soon.

Under the NCAA's extended, preseason practice model, teams are allowed to begin fall camp 29 days before their first game.

The SEC said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends, including how cases respond when colleges begin their fall semesters and how effectively professional sports leagues continue to combat the virus, before kicking off the season.

"Further decisions regarding safety standards related to athletics events, tailgating and other game day activities, including social distancing, face covering and other health measures consistent with CDC, state and local guidelines, will be announced at a later date," the conference said.