Auburn is putting the success of the 2024 offense on Thorne, who struggled much of last season. With all the talent that has arrived, it is time for him to become the man, or all of that talent will go to waste. He's shown he can be a successful quarterback when surrounded by playmakers, and Freeze and his staff have put him in that position.

1. Can Payton Thorne rebound after a mediocre 2023 season? And did you ever think of bringing in a QB from the portal?

Here are five questions I think will be asked during Freeze's time at the podium.

Hugh Freeze takes the stage on Thursday afternoon in Dallas, representing the Auburn football program as he enters his second season in charge of the Tigers. While we don't know what he might say in his opening statement, there will undoubtedly be some questions that he will have to answer from the media horde.

2. Who, exactly, will be calling plays?

Don't put it past a certain school's beat writers to ask about Derrick Nix's hiring as offensive coordinator. Lane Kiffin trolled Nix after he came to Auburn, wishing him the best of luck as the Tigers' new play-caller—a tongue-in-cheek comment if there ever was one.

If Kiffin can get a mole in there to ask this, he certainly will.

3. What can the Freeze Four accomplish in their first year?

A lot of talk has focused on Auburn's 2024 wide receiver class, and rightfully so. On paper, it is the best class signed this past recruiting cycle, but now, these freshmen need to contribute. Cam Coleman showed what he can do during the spring game and will be a starter from the very first snap. Perry Thompson arrived later, but has been impressive.

Malcolm Simmons Jr. and Bryce Cain are overlooked due to the two guys mentioned before, but they have plenty of talent to be successful in their first year.

4. How much more comfortable is he now that you had the chance to bring in your own guys on your staff?

There's no question that Freeze is now comfortable with the guys he shares the second floor of the football facility with, but how will that relate to success? Nix and Freeze worked together at Ole Miss, so the language and terminology for the offense is back to usual. On the defensive side, Wesley McGriff is back to an on-field position while D.J. Durkin and Charles Kelly share coordinator duties. Neither has worked with Freeze before, but he seems to love their enthusiasm, organization and recruiting efforts. Bringing in one of those two guys would have been a success. Getting both is a home run.

5. How can the secondary rebuild from losing four of its five starters?

It's not a secret that the third level of the Tigers' defense took a hit with graduation, but a mixture of young players with experience, a leader in Keointe Scott and transfers such as Jerrin Thompson has helped the reload. They will be coached up by McGriff and Kelly, two no-nonsense guys who demand only the best from their players. If young guys like Kayin Lee can step in and be productive, there shouldn't be much, if any, dropoff from last season.