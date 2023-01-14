The Tigers landed a commitment from former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys Saturday, during an official visit to the Plains. Keys had spent the previous three seasons in Oxford playing under Lane Kiffin.

Auburn just added an SEC veteran to its linebackers room.

Originally from Collins, Miss., Keys was a three-star linebacker out of Seminary High School. During his first season at Ole Miss, Keys appeared in four games without recording a stat.

Over the next two seasons, he'd see an increase in playing time. He played in six games, recording 12 tackles and recovering a fumble as a sophomore. His final season at Ole Miss, he appeared in every game for the Rebels with some starts sprinkled in the mix.

He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks with a forced fumble.

Once at Auburn, Keys will have two years of eligibility remaining.