SEC hoops roundup
AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we look at a tight four-team race at the top of the SEC, the conference’s hottest and coldest teams and a big battle for a first-day bye in the SEC Tournament.
FOUR GAMES FOR FOUR TEAMS
There are still four teams in the title race with four games remaining. Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee all went 1-1 last week while Arkansas was 2-0. The Tigers are on top with the Wildcats one game behind and the Volunteers and Razorbacks two games back. All four teams have two home and two away games remaining. Here’s their remaining schedules…
AUBURN: OM, @UT, @MSU, USC
KENTUCKY: LSU, @ARK, OM, @UF
ARKANSAS: @UF, UK, LSU, @UT
TENNESSEE: @MIZ, AU, @UGA, ARK
HOT AND NOT
South Carolina owns the longest winning streak in the league with three consecutive victories over Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU. The Gamecocks moved up into a five-way tie for fifth place in the conference. Arkansas and Mississippi State were the only other teams that were undefeated last week. On the other end, Georgia is on a seven-game losing streak and it appears to be just a matter of time before Tom Crean is fired. Missouri has lost three in a row.
BATTLING FOR A BYE
It appears likely that the top four seeds in the SEC Tournament and a double-bye will go to Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee. But the battle for the 5-10 seeds and a first-day bye is pretty wide open. LSU, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina are all tied at 7-7 for five of the six spots with Vanderbilt (6-8) in the 10th position. Texas A&M is just a game out at 5-9, and Ole Miss and Missouri two games out at 4-10. The SEC Tournament gets underway Wednesday, March 9 with the 11-14 seeds playing. The top four seeds won’t play until the quarterfinals on Friday.
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Auburn 12-2, 24-3
2. Kentucky 11-3, 22-5
3. Arkansas 10-4, 21-6
3. Tennessee 10-4, 19-7
5. LSU 7-7, 19-8
5. Alabama 7-7, 17-10
5. Florida 7-7, 17-10
5. Mississippi State 7-7, 16-11
5. South Carolina 7-7, 16-10
10. Vanderbilt 6-8, 14-12
11. Texas A&M 5-9, 16-11
12. Ole Miss 4-10, 13-14
12. Missouri 4-10, 10-17
14. Georgia 1-13, 6-21
TUESDAY’S GAMES (All times CT)
Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
No. 18 Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
No. 24 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Mississippi State at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
Ole Miss at No. 3 Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
LSU at No. 6 Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN