AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we look at a tight four-team race at the top of the SEC, the conference’s hottest and coldest teams and a big battle for a first-day bye in the SEC Tournament.

FOUR GAMES FOR FOUR TEAMS

There are still four teams in the title race with four games remaining. Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee all went 1-1 last week while Arkansas was 2-0. The Tigers are on top with the Wildcats one game behind and the Volunteers and Razorbacks two games back. All four teams have two home and two away games remaining. Here’s their remaining schedules…