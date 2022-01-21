SEC hoops roundup
AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we take a look at some huge midweek wins for the leagues top teams and look ahead to some key weekend matchups.
HUGE WEEKEND ON TAP
No. 12 Kentucky at No. 2 Auburn will take center stage but that’s just one of several key matchups in the SEC this Saturday. No. 13 LSU at No. 24 Tennessee, and Texas A&M at Arkansas could both have championship implications and means six of the top seven teams in the conference standings are playing each other. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive week with a blowout of the Volunteers at home and giving the Aggies their first SEC loss in College Station. The Tigers enter perhaps the biggest game in the 12-year history of Auburn Arena on a 14-game winning streak and on the cusp of earning the first No. 1 ranking in program history.
HOT AND NOT
Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and Florida all went 2-0 last week while LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Georgia all went 0-2. Auburn is the lone remaining undefeated team in conference play while Georgia is the only winless team. Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar earned SEC Player of the Week honors after averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals against UGA and Bama. AU’s Jabari Smith and UK’s TyTy Washington shared Freshman of the Week honors. Smith averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks against Bama and Ole Miss while Washington averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds against Vandy and UT. Preseason first-team All-SEC forward John Fulkerson from Tennessee continued his struggles. The senior has totaled just two points in his last two games, shooting 0 of 6 from the floor and been replaced in the starting lineup.
NBA BOUND
Four current SEC players are projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft according to NBADraft.net: 1. Jabari Smith, AU; 10. TyTy Washington, UK; 26. Kennedy Chandler, UT; 27. Tari Eason, LSU. Four more are projected as second-round selections: 41. Jahvon Quinerly, Bama; 44. Keon Ellis, Bama; 50. Oscar Tshiebwe, UK; 59. Iverson Molinar, MSU.
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Auburn 6-0, 17-1
2. Kentucky 5-1, 15-3
3. Texas A&M 4-1, 15-3
4. Mississippi State 3-2, 12-5
5. LSU 3-3, 15-3
5. Arkansas 3-3, 13-5
5. Tennessee 3-3, 12-5
5. Alabama 3-3, 12-6
9. Florida 2-3, 11-6
9. Vanderbilt 2-3, 10-7
9. Missouri 2-3, 8-9
12. South Carolina 1-4, 10-7
12. Ole Miss 1-4, 9-8
14. Georgia 0-5, 5-13
SATURDAY’S GAMES (All times CT)
Kentucky at Auburn, noon, CBS
Vanderbilt at Florida, noon, SECN
Georgia at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SECN
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
LSU at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
Missouri at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN