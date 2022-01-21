AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we take a look at some huge midweek wins for the leagues top teams and look ahead to some key weekend matchups.

HUGE WEEKEND ON TAP

No. 12 Kentucky at No. 2 Auburn will take center stage but that’s just one of several key matchups in the SEC this Saturday. No. 13 LSU at No. 24 Tennessee, and Texas A&M at Arkansas could both have championship implications and means six of the top seven teams in the conference standings are playing each other. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive week with a blowout of the Volunteers at home and giving the Aggies their first SEC loss in College Station. The Tigers enter perhaps the biggest game in the 12-year history of Auburn Arena on a 14-game winning streak and on the cusp of earning the first No. 1 ranking in program history.