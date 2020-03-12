The news comes in the wake of announcements from the SEC that it also has suspended all sporting events until March 30, as well.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that the conference has suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting until at least March 30 due to concerns of the threat of the novel coronavirus.

All major basketball conference tournaments were cancelled at some point Thursday morning over concerns about the spread of the virus. The SEC played two games Wednesday before the festivities in Nashville were called off.

Sankey said Thursday, on the subject of spring football practices, that those decisions are up to the discretion of individual athletic directors, presidents, coaches and leadership at universities.

The commissioner does hope, however, that the NCAA will "fully engage" with a nation-wide ruling on spring football, as to avoid disadvantages for teams that elect to cancel their practices and to ensure parity across college football in this regard.

"We're learning," Sankey said. "We're making the best decisions on the best available information."

