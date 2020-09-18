AuburnSports - SEC establishes minimum thresholds to play

While the Big 12 includes walk-ons in its 53, the SEC will only consider scholarship players when making a determination on whether to play, postpone or cancel a game this fall.

AUBURN | The SEC has implemented similar guidelines as the Big 12 in using an NFL model of a 53-man roster to establish minimum standards for teams to meet in order to play this season.

The SEC has set minimum thresholds in four areas:

** At least 53 scholarship players available.

** Seven offensive linemen including one center.

** One quarterback.

** Four defensive linemen.

Teams have the option of playing if they fall below the thresholds. If not, and upon approval by the SEC commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared no contest. Schools may also request a game be rescheduled or cancelled due to “compelling reasons.”

While special teams aren’t included in the guidelines, it’s an area that has Gus Malzahn concerned, and one he’s worked hard to make sure Auburn has enough depth established.

In a Zoom teleconference Friday, Malzahn referred to Austin Peay’s opening game against Central Arkansas in which the Governors had a couple of costly bad snaps on punt attempts after three of their long snappers were unable to make the trip. Central Arkansas won 24-17.

“I think my biggest concern is the quality of the game and making sure that ... watching that first game a couple of weeks ago, their deep snapper wasn’t there and I think they snapped it over his head twice,” Malzahn said. “My big deal is the quality of the game, so hopefully it will be at a high level for all games considered.”

No. 8 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Below is the full press release from the SEC office:

The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday policies and parameters for football game cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season as the SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

In addition, should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or, if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled. The final decision to reschedule or declare the game a no contest is vested only with the Commissioner.

The 2020 SEC football season is slated to begin September 26 and is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule, with the SEC Football Championship Game to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.