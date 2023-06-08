"That was truly an amazing feeling," Seaborn said of the offer. "Auburn’s a huge, big-time school and to get an offer from them, really means a lot to me."

He's only entering his freshman year, but already, the 6-foot quarterback out of Thompson High is already garnering attention from some of the top programs across the country. Seaborn added another offer to his already-impressive list Thursday, following his performance in the 7-on-7 competition at Auburn.

Seaborn was last on Auburn's campus for A-Day back in April, so getting a chance to reconnect with the coaching staff two months later was a big plus of the competition.

"It was really a great opportunity to get to see them again," Seaborn said. "I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten better and to actually get to throw in front of them was really a great opportunity."

Just as he did so as an eighth-grader in the Alabama State Playoffs last fall, Seaborn led Thompson to a championship in the 7-on-7 competition. Auburn had already had its eye on Seaborn, but Thursday sealed the deal.

Seaborn's taken note of Auburn under Hugh Freeze, too.

"I’ve definitely seen a lot of big-time recruits that have committed here and I think that really says a lot about him," Seaborn said. "Coming here and developing a new coaching staff, and really, a new program to turn this place around."