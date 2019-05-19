Auburn's postseason hopes remain alive.

The Tigers rebounded from their afternoon loss to Arizona with a comprehensive, 8-0 victory over Colorado State as the clock approached midnight Saturday. The victory staved off elimination and set up another elimination game against the host Wildcats — to be contested beginning at 6 p.m. CDT Sunday.

Four was the magic number Saturday night. Auburn pieced together a pair of four-run rallies to dispatch the upstart Rams after five innings. Singles from Morgan Podany and Casey McCrackin, along with an exquisitely timed fielder's choice from Tannon Snow, fueled a 2nd-inning rally.

Alyssa Rivera opened the fifth inning with a homer. The next three hitters reached base, which set the scene for Carmyn Greenwood to force one run home with a bases-loaded walk with Aspyn Godwin driving home two more with a bases-loaded single.

Meanwhile, Chardonnay Harris was efficient in the circle. She threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 19 batters she faced Saturday. Only four of those batters reached base, though Harris was forced to battle out of a jam during the fifth inning. With runners on second base and third base with no outs, she managed to retire CSU's final three batters in order.





AUB 040 04 - 8

CSU 000 0x - 0





AUBURN TIGERS

2b Casey McCrackin 1-3, RBI

rf Alyssa Rivera 1-1, HR, RBI 2BB

3b Tannon Snow 1-3

c Kendall Veach 1-3

1b Justus Perry 2-3

lf Bree Fornis 0-2, SAC

dp Brittany Maresette 0-2

ph Carmyn Greenwood 0-0, BB, RBI

ss Makenna Dowell 0-1, BB

ph Aspyn Godwin 1-1, 2RBI

cf Morgan Podany 1-3, RBI

p Chadonnay Harris 5ip, 3h, 0r, 1bb, 3k

