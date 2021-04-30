AuburnSports - Schwartz the first Tiger selected in 2021 draft

During his three seasons at Auburn, his production rose each year.

The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native arrived at Auburn as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2018.

The speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz is the first Auburn Tiger off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns selected Schwartz with the 91st pick near the end of the third round.

In 2018, Schwartz caught 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yard touchdown against Tennessee. Schwartz also used his speed as a jet sweep specialist, carrying the ball 27 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns.

Schwartz accounted for 41 receptions, 440 yards and one receiving touchdown his sophomore season to go along with 11 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Schwartz took a reverse jet sweep 57 yards for the opening touchdown in Auburn’s upset win at Texas A&M.

And his junior and final season at Auburn, Schwartz exploded as a pass-catcher. He caught 54 passes for 636 yards and three touchdowns, including one for 91 yards against LSU.

While initially projected later in the draft, a strong Pro Day — which included a 4.26 40-yard dash — helped Schwartz rise up draft boards.

“I feel like what I bring to the table is, of course, my speed. I feel like I am the fastest guy in all of football, especially coming into the draft this year,” Schwartz said at Pro Day. “I feel like I have great football IQ and I can kind of get the play from the classroom and translate it to the field right away, so I feel like a mix of that is what I can bring to the table that I can do a lot of stuff as fast as some people.”

Now, Schwartz heads to a team where he’ll be in a receiver room with some of the best in the league in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.