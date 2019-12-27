“(Schwartz) practiced today. He looked good,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Him and Eli both were out there and it looked like they moved around well.”

After suffering injuries in the Iron Bowl win over Alabama and being limited during per-Christmas bowl workouts, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove were back close to full speed as the Tigers opened bowl practice in Tampa Friday morning.

TAMPA | The sun was shining, the palm trees swaying and Auburn’s receiving corps was full of healthy players for the first time in quite a while.

Malzahn expects both to be ready when the 12th-ranked Tigers will take on No. 18 Minnesota Wednesday in the Outback Bowl.

“Just watching one practice, I would think so,” Malzahn said.

The personnel news wasn’t all positive for Auburn Friday. Senior H-back Jay Jay Wilson has yet to report to the team in Tampa and senior backup center Kaleb Kim will miss the Outback Bowl with a knee injury.

“(Wilson) is dealing with some personal issues. We’re hoping we get him here tomorrow to get him back on the practice field,” Malzahn said.

“(Kim’s) got the knee injury that he suffered against Samford so he won’t be playing.”

Sophomore Nick Brahms will start at center for a fifth consecutive game with redshirt freshman Jalil Irvin stepping into a backup role. Starting right guard Mike Horton could also play center in a pinch.

“(Irvin’s) got three good weeks of reps,” Malzahn said. “Mike Horton is also a guy that got reps before we left at center in case something happens. But Jalil’s got quality reps and he’s played with our orange group some this year. That would be good if he gets in."

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.