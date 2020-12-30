AuburnSports - Schwartz not playing in Citrus Bowl

"Schwartz and Mark-Antony Richards for sure," Steele said of guys that won't be available on Friday.

Anthony Schwartz will not be playing in the Citrus Bowl for Auburn, interim coach Kevin Steele said.

Originally from Pembroke Pines, Florida, Schwartz, also known as “Flash” saw his role increase steadily in the Auburn offense during his three years on the Plains.

His freshman season he caught 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns. He made his mark mostly as a runner that year, carrying the ball 27 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, he saw his receiving numbers increase, catching 41 passes for 440 yards and one touchdown. Flash ran the ball 11 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

After just 10 games in 2020, Schwartz posted career-high receiving numbers. He ended the season with 54 receptions for 636 yards and three touchdowns.

Schwartz was a 4-star receiver in the class of 2018 for Auburn.



