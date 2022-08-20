Scholarship ‘a huge deal’ for Levant
AUBURN | It took a few seconds for it to register but it was a moment Jake Levant will never forget.
The sophomore walk-on linebacker was awarded a scholarship during Auburn’s practice Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“It was honestly surreal,” said Levant. “It took me a second to realize it was happening because he’s like calling me out for putting my hands up and then all of a sudden people are jumping on me and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ And I just realized he said, ‘scholarship.’ So it was really just surreal.”
The Auburn coaching staff laid the groundwork for the announcement earlier in the day when assistant Roc Bellantoni got onto Levant for holding a guy and then throwing his hands up in the air. He told Levant that when you throw your hands in the air, you look guilty so keep playing.
Then in the middle of practice, Bryan Harsin brought the team to midfield.
“When I was talking to the team we were kind of hammering on some emphasis things we had today and then I called out Jake from the meeting and said, ‘Jake threw his hands up and acted all guilty and he’s also guilty of getting a scholarship.’ And it was like three seconds, everybody was sitting there like, it didn’t register,” said Harsin.
“Awesome moment and he’s a guy that deserves it. As he said, hard work does not go unnoticed. Those guys that come in here and walk-on, it’s important that they get to contribute, it’s important that they get opportunities to play and it’s important we get to recognize guys when we can.”
Levant’s dad attended the practice and was there to see him afterwards. His mom was driving in from North Carolina. His four older siblings all attended Auburn.
“It’s going to be a really nice moment,” said Levant of celebrating with his family. “I can’t wait to see my mom when she gets here. Obviously, I already saw my dad and that was an emotional moment. I know they know I put my life in this sport and it’s a huge deal for me and they’re really grateful.”
Levant, a native of Vestavia Hills, Ala., has one career special teams tackle. He was been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 22.