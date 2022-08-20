Scholarship ‘a huge deal’ for Levant

AUBURN | It took a few seconds for it to register but it was a moment Jake Levant will never forget. The sophomore walk-on linebacker was awarded a scholarship during Auburn’s practice Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “It was honestly surreal,” said Levant. “It took me a second to realize it was happening because he’s like calling me out for putting my hands up and then all of a sudden people are jumping on me and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ And I just realized he said, ‘scholarship.’ So it was really just surreal.”

Levant closes on a tackle during a recent Auburn scrimmage. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

The Auburn coaching staff laid the groundwork for the announcement earlier in the day when assistant Roc Bellantoni got onto Levant for holding a guy and then throwing his hands up in the air. He told Levant that when you throw your hands in the air, you look guilty so keep playing. Then in the middle of practice, Bryan Harsin brought the team to midfield. “When I was talking to the team we were kind of hammering on some emphasis things we had today and then I called out Jake from the meeting and said, ‘Jake threw his hands up and acted all guilty and he’s also guilty of getting a scholarship.’ And it was like three seconds, everybody was sitting there like, it didn’t register,” said Harsin. “Awesome moment and he’s a guy that deserves it. As he said, hard work does not go unnoticed. Those guys that come in here and walk-on, it’s important that they get to contribute, it’s important that they get opportunities to play and it’s important we get to recognize guys when we can.”