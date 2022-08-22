Schmedding: 'Best is yet to come' for Jayson Jones

“He had a skill set that you knew he had a chance,” Brumbaugh said.

Jones didn’t play much for the Ducks, but his talent was evident when he was on the field and he looks “really different” compared to last year according to defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.

Jayson Jones went “coast to coast” this offseason transferring from Oregon to Auburn.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, the massive defensive lineman often has to be double-teamed giving his teammates across the line 1-on-1 opportunities.

“He’s a big guy. He can plug holes,” said offensive lineman Brandon Council. “He’s a big body you have to move. You have to get leverage and get up under him. He has had a good camp so far. He’s been effective.”

Jones is self-critical. Both Brumbaugh and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding mentioned that Jones will find something he did wrong in practice and correct it right away.

“That’s the best quality that he has,” Brumbaugh said. “He tries to go fix things.”

Only a sophomore, Jones has four years of eligibility left and will only get better from here.

“He's done a nice job inside for us,” Schmedding said. “He's a guy that I see the best is yet to come for him.”