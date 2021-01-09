AuburnSports - Schmedding added to staff

Auburn's defensive staff took another step toward completion Saturday when head coach Bryan Harsin hired Jeff Schmedding to coach Auburn's inside linebackers.

Schmedding served as co-defensive coordinator and primary defensive play-caller at Boise State last season. Prior to his arrival in Boise ahead of the 2018 season, he spent 15 years on the defensive staff at FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington.

"When you look at the defenses Coach Schmedding coordinated in Boise, they were championship caliber, so I know the work ethic and preparation he brings every single day," Harsin said. “He is a veteran presence on this staff that makes others around him better. The versatility he brings with the linebackers and connecting the attacking middle of our Auburn defense will complement the vision of Coach Mason as a whole.”

Schmedding joins coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge on the Tigers' new defensive staff.