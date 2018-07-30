Sandberg chooses Auburn
Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class has a late addition.
Cord Sandberg, who spent six years in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system, has committed to Auburn and will join the team for the start of fall practices on Aug. 3.
"I feel like Auburn is the best fit for me," Sandberg said.
Sandberg chose Auburn over LSU and N.C. State.
Sandberg, who will turn 24 in January, signed with Mississippi State in 2013, but chose to pursue a career in professional baseball after being selected 89th overall by the Phillies. He spent six seasons in the minor leagues posting a .243 batting average in 496 games.
Sandberg made the decision this summer to return to football.
“I didn’t want to waste more time playing baseball,” Sandberg said. “I wanted to move forward on college and college football.”
Sandberg received offers from Auburn and UCF. Florida, LSU and N.C. State, among others, all offered scholarships beginning in January. Sandberg narrowed his options to Auburn, N.C. State and LSU last week and took an official visit to each before making his decision.
Sandberg and his fiancé, Haley Gray, arrived in Auburn Thursday and stayed until Saturday.
“I really enjoy Coach (Gus) Malzahn and I really like Auburn,” Sandberg said after the visit. “It’s a good place with really good people and we really enjoyed the atmosphere.”
Rivals ranked Sandberg the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the 2013 class.
During Sandberg’s senior season at Manatee in Bradenton, Fla., he completed 186-of-265 passes (70.2%) for 2,674 yards with 35 touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 611 yards and 10 scores.
In his four years of high school, Sandberg, who was a full-time starter for three seasons, completed 579-of-795 passes (72.8%) for 7,848 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. His rushing yards totaled 2,065 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Sandberg will have five years to play four at Auburn.
"I’m excited to announce I’m officially an Auburn Tiger!," Sandberg said. "Fired up and ready to get to work!"
Absolutely humbled to have been given the opportunity to pursue a childhood dream of mine. After some visits and a lot of prayer I’m excited to announce I’m officially an Auburn Tiger! Fired up and ready to get to work! #WarEagle 🦅 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/ot49iTRW9c— Cord Sandberg (@sandberg_cord) July 30, 2018