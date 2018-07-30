Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class has a late addition.



Cord Sandberg, who spent six years in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system, has committed to Auburn and will join the team for the start of fall practices on Aug. 3.

"I feel like Auburn is the best fit for me," Sandberg said.

Sandberg chose Auburn over LSU and N.C. State.

Sandberg, who will turn 24 in January, signed with Mississippi State in 2013, but chose to pursue a career in professional baseball after being selected 89th overall by the Phillies. He spent six seasons in the minor leagues posting a .243 batting average in 496 games.

Sandberg made the decision this summer to return to football.

“I didn’t want to waste more time playing baseball,” Sandberg said. “I wanted to move forward on college and college football.”