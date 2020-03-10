News More News
Samir Doughty, Isaac Okoro tabbed All-SEC

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
Senior guard Samir Doughty was named first team All-Conference by the league's coaches on Tuesday morning, and freshman wing Isaac Okoro was on the second team while also earning SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive team honors.

A senior from Philadelphia, Doughty is the eighth-leading scorer in the conference at 16.7 points per game. The VCU transfer emerged as Auburn's leading offensive weapon this season after serving as Bryce Brown's backup at shooting guard last season.

Doughty (10) led Auburn in scoring during the regular season. (Julie Bennett / AP)

In Auburn's final 11 conference games of the season, Doughty scored 20-plus points six times, including a 32-point performance against Tennessee on the final day of the regular season.

Doughty is the first Auburn player named first team All-SEC by the league coaches since Doc Robinson and Chris Porter in 1999

Okoro, despite missing three games of league play with a hamstring injury, was the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.

His ability to lock up an opponent's best player on one end, then serve as a reliable offensive weapon on the other hand with his slashing ability, strength attacking the basket and improved shooting saw Okoro rise up draft boards to a consensus top-10 selection midway through the season.

Doughty was also named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Auburn, the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, plays Friday at 6 p.m. CST in the quarterfinals against the winner of 10-seed Missouri vs. 7-seed Texas A&M.

2020 ALL-SEC COACHES TEAM

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, KentuckyNick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

