Senior guard Samir Doughty was named first team All-Conference by the league's coaches on Tuesday morning, and freshman wing Isaac Okoro was on the second team while also earning SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive team honors. A senior from Philadelphia, Doughty is the eighth-leading scorer in the conference at 16.7 points per game. The VCU transfer emerged as Auburn's leading offensive weapon this season after serving as Bryce Brown's backup at shooting guard last season.

Doughty (10) led Auburn in scoring during the regular season. (Julie Bennett / AP)

In Auburn's final 11 conference games of the season, Doughty scored 20-plus points six times, including a 32-point performance against Tennessee on the final day of the regular season. Doughty is the first Auburn player named first team All-SEC by the league coaches since Doc Robinson and Chris Porter in 1999 Okoro, despite missing three games of league play with a hamstring injury, was the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.

.@isaacokoro303 is just the sixth player in @SEC history to be named to an all-conference team, all-defensive team and all-freshman team in the same season by the league’s coaches.#WarEagle https://t.co/EDg2tUTrd7 — Cody Voga (@CodyVoga) March 10, 2020

His ability to lock up an opponent's best player on one end, then serve as a reliable offensive weapon on the other hand with his slashing ability, strength attacking the basket and improved shooting saw Okoro rise up draft boards to a consensus top-10 selection midway through the season. Doughty was also named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press on Tuesday. Auburn, the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, plays Friday at 6 p.m. CST in the quarterfinals against the winner of 10-seed Missouri vs. 7-seed Texas A&M.

2020 ALL-SEC COACHES TEAM