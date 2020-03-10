Samir Doughty, Isaac Okoro tabbed All-SEC
Senior guard Samir Doughty was named first team All-Conference by the league's coaches on Tuesday morning, and freshman wing Isaac Okoro was on the second team while also earning SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive team honors.
A senior from Philadelphia, Doughty is the eighth-leading scorer in the conference at 16.7 points per game. The VCU transfer emerged as Auburn's leading offensive weapon this season after serving as Bryce Brown's backup at shooting guard last season.
In Auburn's final 11 conference games of the season, Doughty scored 20-plus points six times, including a 32-point performance against Tennessee on the final day of the regular season.
Doughty is the first Auburn player named first team All-SEC by the league coaches since Doc Robinson and Chris Porter in 1999
Okoro, despite missing three games of league play with a hamstring injury, was the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.
.@isaacokoro303 is just the sixth player in @SEC history to be named to an all-conference team, all-defensive team and all-freshman team in the same season by the league’s coaches.#WarEagle https://t.co/EDg2tUTrd7— Cody Voga (@CodyVoga) March 10, 2020
His ability to lock up an opponent's best player on one end, then serve as a reliable offensive weapon on the other hand with his slashing ability, strength attacking the basket and improved shooting saw Okoro rise up draft boards to a consensus top-10 selection midway through the season.
Doughty was also named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Auburn, the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, plays Friday at 6 p.m. CST in the quarterfinals against the winner of 10-seed Missouri vs. 7-seed Texas A&M.
2020 ALL-SEC COACHES TEAM
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, KentuckyNick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee