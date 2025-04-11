Safety commit '100 percent' with Auburn

"They’re building a blueprint, so it's showing I gotta come here and set a high standard for the next people that come here from my school," Henry said. "It's just a foundation we gotta keep building."

The Tigers are already slated to sign at least one from the Baltimore, Md., school in the 2026 class in Wayne Henry , who was back on campus for Big Cat Weekend this past Saturday.

Henry, who committed to Auburn last August, got to see his former teammates in a spring scrimmage. Blake Woodby, Juice Deas and Darion Smith all saw action, while Durrell Robinson recovers from an injury.

"That was the most exciting part, because we were just playing with each other," Henry said. "Seeing them take over at this level, and doing it like Blake (Woodby), he was playing like every rep, Juice Deas, it looked amazing. It was a good time."

When Henry committed to Auburn, Charles Kelly was serving as safeties coach. Kelly has since left the Plains for a head coaching job at Jacksonville State, with TJ Rushing taking over the spot on the Tigers' defensive staff.

"Coach Rushing, we got a good relationship, nice guy," Henry said. "First, Coach Kelly was here, so it's just a transition from Coach Kelly to Coach Rushing now, so me and Coach Rushing are building a relationship...I like that he plays his players, so he's going to play the best. He's going to play the best people, so if you're doing what you're supposed to do, you're going to get on the field."

Getting on the field in DJ Durkin's defense is the goal for Henry, who has high praise for Auburn's defensive coordinator.

"I feel like he’s a defensive mastermind," Henry said. "He's going to put you in the right position, right place all the time. You just got to buy into the system."

Henry has yet to set up an official visit with Auburn, that will likely happen in-season. Other programs he expects to take official visits to include Michigan State and Indiana, but he feels great about his commitment to Auburn.

"I feel totally 100 percent," Henry said. "I love it here. It's the place I want to be...The culture is more than football. The culture is just like family and they want to see you be your best. They're not trying to hold you back or anything, so that's a big part, and I'm trying to win, so I feel like Auburn wants to flip the system and do it."