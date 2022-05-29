McElderry: ‘Everything was Top 10’

AUBURN | Auburn took a big step in potentially flipping the commitment of Ryqueze McElderry from Georgia during his official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-4 and 325-pound offensive guard from Anniston (Ala.) High spent the weekend in AU with his mother and younger brother. “It’s a 10. Everything was Top 10,” said McElderry “Ever since the first day I got here it’s a different side of Auburn I haven’t seen yet. Coming to camp and coming to a game is just the little stuff, but coming on an official you see more of what Auburn has to offer.”

McElderry hopes to have a final decision by the end of the summer. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

His family also holds the Tigers in high regards. “To be honest with you, they’re already saying, ‘War Eagle,’” said McElderry. “My baby brother, he keeps saying he doesn’t want to leave. Hey, I don’t know. The coaches in there are saying that might be a sign. So we’ll see how it goes. I’m just going to leave it in God’s hands.” Auburn is known for its family atmosphere and McElderry felt that as soon as he arrived Friday. “When I first got here everybody opened the doors for me and my family and welcomed us like a big family. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “It might be a business at the end of the day, but then again these are the people I’m going to be around every single day. They just welcomed me. That stood out to me a lot.” McElderry spent time with AU offensive line coach Will Friend and senior offensive guard Kam Stutts. “It has grown a lot more than what it was before. I get a real good home feeling and that’s something I’m looking for in a school,” McElderry said. “Getting a new coach at Georgia, still feeling Georgia but still checking out some other options. Stopping by here first, I was impressed the whole time. It just blew me away.”