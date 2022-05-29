McElderry: ‘Everything was Top 10’
AUBURN | Auburn took a big step in potentially flipping the commitment of Ryqueze McElderry from Georgia during his official visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-4 and 325-pound offensive guard from Anniston (Ala.) High spent the weekend in AU with his mother and younger brother.
“It’s a 10. Everything was Top 10,” said McElderry “Ever since the first day I got here it’s a different side of Auburn I haven’t seen yet. Coming to camp and coming to a game is just the little stuff, but coming on an official you see more of what Auburn has to offer.”
His family also holds the Tigers in high regards.
“To be honest with you, they’re already saying, ‘War Eagle,’” said McElderry. “My baby brother, he keeps saying he doesn’t want to leave. Hey, I don’t know. The coaches in there are saying that might be a sign. So we’ll see how it goes. I’m just going to leave it in God’s hands.”
Auburn is known for its family atmosphere and McElderry felt that as soon as he arrived Friday.
“When I first got here everybody opened the doors for me and my family and welcomed us like a big family. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “It might be a business at the end of the day, but then again these are the people I’m going to be around every single day. They just welcomed me. That stood out to me a lot.”
McElderry spent time with AU offensive line coach Will Friend and senior offensive guard Kam Stutts.
“It has grown a lot more than what it was before. I get a real good home feeling and that’s something I’m looking for in a school,” McElderry said. “Getting a new coach at Georgia, still feeling Georgia but still checking out some other options. Stopping by here first, I was impressed the whole time. It just blew me away.”
Auburn’s coaches emphasized the opportunity for early playing time on the offensive line.
“That’s real important,” said McElderry “I talked to Coach Friend about that and also Coach (Kendall) Simmons and Coach Joe (Bernardi). He wrote the numbers down and showed me who was going to be here next year. They’ve got six linemen going away, so that’s a big chance for to come in early and start and play.
"Even if there was a lot of guys, I’m going to bust my butt to get that starting position. I’m not settling for less. Nobody is going to outwork me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to play.”
McElderry committed to Georgia Nov. 11. He moved his Georgia official visit to June 10 and also plans to visit Tennessee and possibly Alabama.
He would like to make a final decision later this summer.
“I’m going to let it play out but I have an idea of when I want to make a final decision, just shut down my recruitment. But I’m going to do all that after my officials,” he said.
McElderry is rated a 3-star and the nation’s No. 15 offensive guard.