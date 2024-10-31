Running into the record books

“That's a phenomenal night and credit goes to the guys up front,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

The senior was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week Monday and the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week Tuesday following his 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 24-10 win over the Wildcats.

AUBURN | The accolades have continued to roll in after Jarquez Hunter’s dominating performance at Kentucky.

His 287 yards were the fourth-most in Auburn single-game history trailing Curtis Keykendall’s 307 at Miami in 1944, Tre Mason’s 304 against Missouri in the SEC Championship game in 2013 and Bo Jackson’s 290 against SW Louisiana in 1985.

It also the most yards gained by an FBS player this season.

Hunter’s 214 second-half yards are the most in school history, surpassing Jackson’s 206 in 1985.

“Just seeing him run, breaking a long one just excites you, because you know all five guys up front did their job so we had, like, 14, 15 explosive runs. So, this is like a dream come true for our offensive line,” said offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

Hunter now has 863 rushing yards on the season, which is the most in the SEC, and five touchdowns on 120 carries.

Saturday night, he passed Brent Fullwood, Stephen Davis, Tank Bigsby and Mason to move into sixth-place in Auburn career rushing yards with 3,033.

He’s currently on pace to surpass Ben Tate and Joe Cribbs to move into fourth all-time. Third-place James Brooks, who had 3,523 yards from 1977-80, is also in reach.

The Tigers return to action against Vanderbilt this Saturday, the team Hunter had his previous career-high in rushing with 183 yards in a 31-15 win last season.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.