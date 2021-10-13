Running game ‘a huge emphasis this week’

“That’s a huge emphasis this week for us. Coach (Will) Friend and Coach (Mike) Bobo and Coach (Bryan) Harsin have all challenged us this week,” said sophomore offensive guard Keiondre Jones. “We feel like we need to be more physical, more assertive with the run game and make sure we take care of our business with pad level and keeping our hands inside, things like that.

The group gave up four sacks and the Tigers were held to just 46 rushing yards in a 34-10 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

AUBURN | Not one, not two, but at least three Auburn coaches have issued a personal challenge to the offensive line this week.

“We just want to make sure we’re taking care of our business so we can move people up front, which we’re very capable of doing. We know we can do it, we just have to make sure we go out there Saturday and show that.”

Auburn averaged 287.3 rushing yards and Tank Bigsby topped the 100-yard mark in its first three games. In the last three, AU has averaged just 125.0 and Bigsby 38.3.

The issues have been particularly troublesome in the red zone where the Tigers are ninth in the SEC and 61st in the country with an 63.2 red zone touchdown percentage.

“I think it’s just execution,” said Jones. “We work our butts off throughout the week. We got down there in the red zone a couple of times (against Georgia) and kind of flustered a little bit. We just have to execute better. It’s on us.

“The coaches put us in a great game plan. We worked on it throughout the week. It comes down to game time. We have to make sure we do what we do. That’s why we came here, to execute and do our jobs. We have to take ownership of that for our part and make sure we get that done.”

The opportunity for improvement could be available at No. 19 Arkansas Saturday. The Razorbacks are 11th in the SEC allowing 181.5 rushing yards per game including 597 total in the last two games, and are tied for seventh allowing opponent’s an 87.5 red zone conversion percentage.

“It just comes down to little things -- making sure we have these steps here, or run this route correctly, or hit this hole correctly, or put our hands here, that kind of stuff,” said Jones. “Just making sure we get little things done -- coaches have been harping on that all week and have been harping on it all season. Now it's time to take ownership of that as players and get that done.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on CBS.