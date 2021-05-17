Rookie season in review: Chuma Okeke

The former Auburn forward spent his first season in the NBA rehabbing with the Orlando Magic’s G League team — the Lakeland Magic.

To protect their rookie, the Magic limited Okeke’s playing time to start the year, as he played more than 20 minutes just once in their first seven games. Along with getting Okeke back into playing shape, there was a logjam at the forward spot where Okeke played.

On February 2nd, Okeke flashed his skills when he scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 2-of-2 from downtown and adding three assists in 18 minutes of game time.

It also marked Okeke’s first game back in several weeks as the rookie missed the entire month of January with a left knee bone bruise.

Okeke continued to play a role off the bench for the Magic, averaging 21.8 minutes per game and just 4.4 points per game prior to the trade deadline. Okeke scored in double-digits just twice before the deadline.

The Magic ended up being sellers at the deadline and Okeke was instantly thrust into a starting role.

Okeke scored in double-digits in six of his next seven games.

From that point on, Okeke played an average of 30.4 minutes per game and scored 12.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

In one of the last games of the season, Okeke went viral for a vicious dunk over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond.