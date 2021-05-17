Rookie season in review: Chuma Okeke
Chuma Okeke returned to the hardwood back in December.
The former Auburn forward spent his first season in the NBA rehabbing with the Orlando Magic’s G League team — the Lakeland Magic.
To protect their rookie, the Magic limited Okeke’s playing time to start the year, as he played more than 20 minutes just once in their first seven games. Along with getting Okeke back into playing shape, there was a logjam at the forward spot where Okeke played.
On February 2nd, Okeke flashed his skills when he scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 2-of-2 from downtown and adding three assists in 18 minutes of game time.
It also marked Okeke’s first game back in several weeks as the rookie missed the entire month of January with a left knee bone bruise.
Okeke continued to play a role off the bench for the Magic, averaging 21.8 minutes per game and just 4.4 points per game prior to the trade deadline. Okeke scored in double-digits just twice before the deadline.
The Magic ended up being sellers at the deadline and Okeke was instantly thrust into a starting role.
Okeke scored in double-digits in six of his next seven games.
From that point on, Okeke played an average of 30.4 minutes per game and scored 12.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
In one of the last games of the season, Okeke went viral for a vicious dunk over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond.
“He is going to continue to grow because of his attitude,” Magic head coach Steve Clifford said after Okeke scored 18 points in a comeback win over the Clippers in March. “He works. He has got good instincts. He competes naturally. It’s too early to be saying he can be this or he can be that, but he has a chance to be a very good player.”
Okeke’s season ended in the final minutes of his matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Isaac Okoro as he went down with a sprained ankle.
The Magic, who finished No. 14 in the Eastern conference, opted to play it safe and protect their rookie.
Okeke ended his rookie season averaging 7.8 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His rookie-season career highs were 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.
He’ll head into the offseason as the starting power forward for the Magic looking to beat out anyone the organization brings in to compete with him.
