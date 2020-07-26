AuburnSports - Ronnie Brown to join Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this week

Former Tigers running back Ronnie Brown will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this Saturday, after he was announced as part of the hall's 2020 class in December. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony in May was canceled, and the class will be now be inducted virtually .

One of the best tailbacks in Auburn history will soon have his name immortalized in Alabama sports lore.

Part of a lethal, backfield duo in the early 2000s with Cadillac Williams, Brown ranks ninth in program history in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. He's top-10 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a running back at Auburn, despite only starting 21 of 47 career games.

A three-time All-SEC performer, Brown helped Williams and quarterback Jason Campbell lead an Auburn offense in 2004 that ranked top-20 nationally in points per game, as the Tigers went 13-0, won the Sugar Bowl and finished No. 2 in the year's final AP poll.

Brown was the No. 2 pick in the 2005 NFL draft by the Dolphins, becoming one of six players in program history to be taken in the top two overall picks. Williams was selected by Tampa Bay three picks later.

Brown played in Miami for six years, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 2006 and making the Pro Bowl in 2008. He also played for the Eagles, Chargers and Texans before retiring in 2015 with 38 career rushing touchdowns in the league.

Prior to the 2016 Auburn football season, the Auburn Sports Network named Brown its sideline reporter for radio broadcasts, a position he's held since.