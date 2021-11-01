Romello Height and Caleb Johnson's status unclear moving forward

Auburn was without a pair of reserve defensive linemen on Saturday with Romello Height and Caleb Johnson absent from the game.

Bryan Harsin doesn't have an update on either player's status as of now.

“I really don’t, right now. We’ll see how this week goes and the next few weeks," Harsin said.

Prior to the Ole Miss game Height had played in every game this season with 16 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Johnson had only appeared in Auburn's three SEC games, with four tackles and a tackle for loss.

The defensive line did get a boost with EDGE rusher T.D. Moultry returning on Saturday. Moultry had been absent since the Georgia State game. He finished Saturday's game with two tackles.